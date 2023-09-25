Usher Reveals Call From Jay-Z After Landing 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Social Media Reacts To Announcement

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The football season is just warming up, and we already know who’s performing at Super Bowl LVII.

Gracing the stage at Apple Music‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show this year will be Atlanta’s own Usher. The R&B legend announced the news during a very busy NFL Sunday and was very excited to have the honor of entertaining fans and music heads alike on one of the world’s largest stages.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The halftime performances of late have found a new vibrant audience thanks to acts like Rihanna, Dr. Dre & Friends, The Weeknd, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The new energy ejected into the choice of those acts comes from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation’s long-term partnership with the NFL. The deal kicked off at the top of the NFL’s 100th season, allowing Hov’s team to become the league’s live music entertainment strategists, uniting sports and entertainment cultures.

In a statement, Jay-Z recognizes Usher’s long-standing contributions to music as evidence that he’ll put on a fantastic show.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said Jay-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Usher talked about what it was like to get that call from Jay that he’d be gracing that halftime stage come February 2024.

“But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Usher said. “He’s like, ‘the Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

Social media is extremely hyped about the performance. See the reactions below.

