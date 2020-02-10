CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party

Posted 11 hours ago

If the Academy Awards is the biggest ticket in town, Vanity Fair’s annual after party is the second. The who’s who of Hollywood are always in attendance and since the Oscars were extra white this year, it gave the Black faces we love, much deserved red carpet moments.

The after party is where Hollywood’s elite trade in their stiff award show gowns and slip into their sexy, daring, fun looks, giving us the lewks we look forward to.

See how your faves turned up after the Oscars…

1. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

2. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Russell Wilson and Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

3. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

4. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Ciara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

5. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Dinner

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner Source:Getty

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

6. Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 92nd Annual Academy Award…

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Celebrating the 92nd Annual Academy Award... Source:WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center fo…

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center fo... Source:WENN

Tracee Ellis Ross attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

8. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Regina King attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

9. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Regina King attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

10. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Dinner

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner Source:Getty

Ava DuVernay attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

11. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lena Waithe attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

12. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lena Waithe attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

13. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lena Waithe and Ava DuVernay attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

14. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

15. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

16. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenbe…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenbe... Source:WENN

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

17. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

18. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

19. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Chrissy Teigen attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

20. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Kerry Washington attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

21. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Kerry Washington attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

22. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Joan Smalls attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

23. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Joan Smalls attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

24. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Joan Smalls attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

25. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Usher attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

26. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Chaka Khan attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

27. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Roberta Moradfar and Martin Lawrence attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

28. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

29. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

30. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Kylie Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

31. The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Spike Lee attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

32. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

