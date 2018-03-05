After the show is the after party. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party always brings out the celebs and this year, their outfits did not disappoint. It was a lot of sequin looks with some stars like model Joan Smalls wearing a full look and Scandal star Kerry Washington opting for it as an accent to her dress. Salma Hayek supported Black designers wearing a coveted Dapper Dan for Gucci ensemble. The after party was hosted by Radhika Jones, Editor In Chief of Vanity Fair. Click through our gallery and get into these after-party dresses!
The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin
1. LUPITA NYONG’O
2. LUPITA NYONG’O
3. LUPITA NYONG’O
4. JOAN SMALLS
5. JOAN SMALLS
6. ZENDAYA
7. ZENDAYA
8. ZENDAYA
9. KERRY WASHINGTON
10. KERRY WASHINGTON
11. MARY J. BLIGE
12. MARY J. BLIGE
13. RUSSELL WILSON (L) AND CIARA (R)
14. SALMA HAYEK
15. SALMA HAYEK
16. SALMA HAYEK
17. HALLE BERRY
18. HALLE BERRY
19. JANELLE MONAE
20. JANELLE MONAE
21. ANGELA BASSETT
22. ANGELA BASSETT
23. GABRIELLE UNION
24. GABRIELLE UNION
25. GABRIELLE UNION
26. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
27. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
28. REGINA HALL
29. REGINA HALL
30. MINDY KALING
31. MINDY KALING
32. RITA ORA
33. RITA ORA
