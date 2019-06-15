Viral Video Shows Phoenix Police Pull Gun on Pregnant Mother, 2 Kids; Social Media Reacts

Videos released showing police officer threatening unarmed black people are nothing new. Unfortunately most of us have become desensitized to that news, much like our reactions to mass shootings. Once something starts to happen all the time, well, it just doesn’t have the same shock value.

But sometimes video captures something so disgusting that it’s hard to look away.

Now, a couple things.

Is all of this necessary over a doll that couldn’t have cost more than $1?

Do police officer’s really think that parents are enlisting their toddler children to shoplift single items from the dollar store?

Why is it ever OK to tell parents who have their children with them, who aren’t being combative in any way and aren’t holding any weapons, that they will ‘shoot you in the f*cking face!’???

Check out some of these reactions from social media down below.

