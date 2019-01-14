The Prices For Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Collection Are Whoa [Photos]

Louis Vuitton’s first menswear collection via Virgil Abloh has been unveiled. If you are interested in copping be prepared to cash out; literally
As spotted on High Snobiety the price list has been released for LV’s Spring / Summer 2019 apparel and accessory items under the Abloh’s supervision. Staying true to the Italian brand’s luxury positioning the pieces do not come cheap. Include in the drop are branded luggage sets worth a luxury automobile and a hat going for a cool $1,000 dollars. Below is the blow by blow.
Bags & Trunks:
Male Courier 110 — $78,000
Clutch Box — $9,800
Wallet Trunk — $8,400
DJ Vanity Boite — $27,000
Trio Trunk — $13,600
Keepall 50B (Monogram Solar Ray) — $3,850
Keepall 50B (Black) — $4,600
Keepall 50B (Red) — $3,450
Mini Polochon (Monogram Solar Ray) — $1,880
Utility Front Bag (Monogram Solar Ray) — $2,140
Utility Side Bag (Monogram Solar Ray) — $2,010
Utility Side Bag (Powder White) — $3,100
Pochette A4 (Monogram Solar Ray) — $1,020
Pochette A4 (Powder White) — $1,340
Polochon (Powder White) — $8,900
Pochette Volga (Monogram Solar Ray) — $1,400
Pochette Volga — $1,940
Steamer PM — $4,750
Steamer PM (Monogram Solar Ray) — $3,850
Steamer MM (Monogram Solar Ray) — $4,100
Steamer PM (Powder White) — $4,600
Brazza Wallet — $915
Multiple Wallet — $755
Pocket Organizer — $600
Pochette Cles (Monogram Solar Ray) — $495
Soft Trunk (Monogram Solar Ray) — $3,550
Soft Trunk (Powder White) — $4,550
Mini Soft Trunk (Monogram Solar Ray) — $2,810
Belts & Harnesses:
LV Initiales 40mm (Monogram Solar Ray) — $635
LV Initiales 40mm (Black) — $715
Harness LV Initiales 40mm — $985
Signature Chains 35mm (Monogram Solar Ray) — $935
Dragonne Harness — $435
Other Accessories:
Solar Ray Bandana — $295
LV 3D Bandana — $295
Tie & Dye Fur Scarf — $5,900
Millionaires 1.1 — $845
Rainbow Stole — $875
Skepticals — $665
Rainbow Tie — $290
Oz Stole — $650
Leather Cap — $1,020
Tie & Dye Cap — $1,320
Gloves — $365
Tie & Dye Stole — $595
Key Chain — $515
Chain Links Necklace — $955
Friendship Bracelet — $435
Prism Charm — $665
Monogram Cufflinks Set — $555
Earrings Set — $515
Footwear:
High-top Sneaker — $1,600
Creeper Boot — $2,020
Mid-top Sneaker — $1,600
Low-top Sneaker — $1,200
Formal Derby — $1,200
Runner Sneaker — $1,020
Apparel:
Christopher (Mink Fur) — $23,700
Christopher — $5,000
The collection is currently on exhibit at his New York City pop up shop until January 17. You can view some more of the collection in the gallery.
Photos: Louis Vuitton
The Prices For Virgil Abloh’s First Louis Vuitton Collection Are Whoa [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
