Wale Surprises The Crowd At #KYSFest [Photos]

Posted 16 hours ago

1. Wale At KYS Fest

Wale At KYS Fest Source:On-SitePhotos.com

Washington, D.C. October 25th, Rapper Wale Performs With Jacquees Live At 93.9 WKYS’ KYS Fest Event At EchoStage in Washington, D.C. wale

2. Wale At KYS Fest

Wale At KYS Fest Source:On-SitePhotos.com

Washington, D.C. October 25th, Rapper Wale Performs With Jacquees Live At 93.9 WKYS’ KYS Fest Event At EchoStage in Washington, D.C. wale

3. Wale At KYS Fest

Wale At KYS Fest Source:On-SitePhotos.com

Washington, D.C. October 25th, Rapper Wale Performs With Jacquees Live At 93.9 WKYS’ KYS Fest Event At EchoStage in Washington, D.C. wale

4. Wale At KYS Fest

Wale At KYS Fest Source:On-SitePhotos.com

Washington, D.C. October 25th, Rapper Wale Performs With Jacquees Live At 93.9 WKYS’ KYS Fest Event At EchoStage in Washington, D.C. wale

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close