The Top Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala

About last night! Congratulations @mstinalawson Tina Lawson and @mrrichardlawson Richard Lawson on an amazing #WearableArtGala.The Lawsons established the annual Gala as a fundraiser for ‘Where Art Can Occur’ their North Hollywood-based nonprofit gallery and performance space. Money raised from the Gala also helps fund Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors, mentorship initiatives that empower inner-city students. #WearableArtGala #Art #Fashion #Philanthropy #Mentorship @steveharveyfm @marjorie_harvey @marilynbooker
Wearable Art Gala 2019. Lion King theme. She roared with traditional #habesha braids and head jewelry STRAIGHT FROM ETHIOPIA (c/o @makeupbymila). 🦁 ***love to everyone educating in the comments #Eritrea #Ethiopia #fortheculture*** hair: @johnnywright220 & @braidedjae | makeup: @makeupbymila | styled: @jasonbolden @sandramansour || @jimmychoo || @coomijewels 📸: @makeupbymila
#ASIIGlam In #SantaMonica for #WearableArtGala #wearableartgala2019 with @tiffanyhaddish #Fashion #Style #Trends.
mufasa x scar 🦁 #wearableartgala
Wearable Art Gala - This years theme is “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” inspired by Disney’s forthcoming CGI remake of “The Lion King,” The gala is organized by @mstinalawson @mrrichardlawson and all proceeds go to fund Money raised from the gala also helps fund Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors, a pair of mentorship initiatives that empower inner-city students ages 12 to 14. This year my dear friend @feliciahorowitz is being honored 👏🏾🙌🏾 for her philanthropic work all over the world. 👗 by @scadfash designer @zaydenthedesigner His collection is called “ The Perception of Us” And the misrepresentation of black designers in the fashion industry. The collection takes you through a timeline of what the black people have experienced . The print was digitally created by Zayden and is his own interpretation of a African tribes the overall message is unity,strength and Resilience. The Stye of Dress is AVANT OPPIDAN AVANT means to merge and OPPIDAN means Urban. Meaning merging Avant-garde and Urban wear =AVANT OPPIDAN Support this amazing young and talented designer - he just graduated and needs fashion internships #wacogala #waco #whereartcanoccur
•| L I O N E S S |• #WearableArtGala #WACOTheaterCenter Tap for details*
