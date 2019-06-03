The Top Looks From The 2019 Wearable Arts Gala

View this post on Instagram

About last night! Congratulations @mstinalawson Tina Lawson and @mrrichardlawson Richard Lawson on an amazing #WearableArtGala.The Lawsons established the annual Gala as a fundraiser for ‘Where Art Can Occur’ their North Hollywood-based nonprofit gallery and performance space. Money raised from the Gala also helps fund Tina’s Angels and Richard’s Warriors, mentorship initiatives that empower inner-city students. #WearableArtGala #Art #Fashion #Philanthropy #Mentorship @steveharveyfm @marjorie_harvey @marilynbooker