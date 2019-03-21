Photos Leak Of Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter On Vacation With His Side Piece

On the same day Wendy Williams revealed she was being treated at a halfway house for pill and alcohol addiction, photos of Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson were released on

Kevin reportedly flew Sharina out with him to Florida when he admitted Wendy Williams into a rehab center. According to Daily Mail, they also viewed pictures of Kevin and Sharina laid up in what appears to be their hotel room.

“Hunter is shirtless while Hudson appears to be wearing a tube-top night dress and flicks a peace sign at the camera,” they reported.

Apparently Sharina has given Kevin multiple ultimatums but he doesn’t want to leave Wendy because she funds their lifestyle.

‘Kevin is in love with Sharina but he told her he can’t leave his wife, but the only reason he is still with Wendy is because he and Sharina can’t take care of themselves – they need her money,’ a source told DailyMailTV.

Apparently Wendy spiraled into a drug-fueled addiction after she hired a private investigator who discovered Kevin had been having an affair. Wendy reportedly confronted him and injured her arm in an altercation.

Despite the fact that Wendy’s made some enemies during her long career, people were quick to come to her defense after photos of Kevin and Sharina were leaked.

