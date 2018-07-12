We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy Nominations (We Care About) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
We’re Rooting For Everybody Black: The 2018 Emmy Nominations (We Care About)
13 photos Launch gallery
1. 70th Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement
1 of 13
2. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
2 of 13
3. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
3 of 13
4. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
4 of 13
5. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
5 of 13
6. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
6 of 13
7. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
7 of 13
8. Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
8 of 13
9. Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
9 of 13
10. Outstanding Variety Talk Series
10 of 13
11. Outstanding Comedy Series
11 of 13
12. Outstanding Drama Series
12 of 13
13. Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie
13 of 13