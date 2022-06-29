93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After a two-year COVID hiatus, Essence Festival 2022 is back! The popular music/cultural event is set to return to New Orleans, LA (NOLA) on Thursday, June 30th. And you already know it’s going down baybeee (in my NOLA accent)!

Essence Fest is one of the largest festivals in the country. It offers a weekend of educational panels, networking opportunities, parties, and musical performances from the biggest superstars in the world. NOLA has been the home to Essence Fest since its humble beginning in 1995. As a NOLA resident, I can attest to the unique, rich experience the beloved city boasts. It’s the perfect backdrop to festival-goers allowing them to totally immerse themselves in all things Black. From flavorful food and drinking in the streets to buck-jumping (aka dancing) down Burbon Street, NOLA is the perfect place to let your hair down and celebrate the culture. This city welcomes the Essence Fest crowd with open arms, but keep in mind that her hugs are warm…like 100 degrees warm. In other words, it’s hot as hell in NOLA….straight up.

I’m a Louisiana girl, and I’ve been attending the Essence Festival since my early 20’s. I’ve mastered the art of navigating these Essence Fest streets by simply learning from my faux pas. I’ve made the rookie mistake of wearing high heels that literally crippled my feet from all the walking during the festival. Also, because I love a good Diana Ross moment, I’ve worn my big hair out many times…only to have the humidity shrink it to shame. Therefore, I care enough to save the naive festival-goers from repeating my blunders during this fun-pact weekend. Because, it’s no fun when you’re overheated, your feet hurt, and your hair just won’t curl right.

Below are five essential tips that will help your Essence Festival experience flow pleasantly.

6 Essential Tips That Will Enhance Your Essence Festival 2022 Experience was originally published on hellobeautiful.com