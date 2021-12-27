93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As COVID struck the world, and particularly went rampant during the holidays, we had to redefine the way we celebrated Christmas and here is some of your favorite celebs made out!

G-Herbo & Taina Williams bought a baby Chanel collection after revealing they are expecting a baby girl. NLE Choppa also had a gender reveal with his girl Marissa and they are now expecting a baby boy.

Boxer Devin Haney surprised his girl, India Love with a new car.

Brandy and QC CEO, Pierre Thomas also seemed to have the same thought in mind as Brady got her daughter Syrai Smith a new car, and Pierre Thomas his lady, Kaylar Will with a whip as well.

Lastly to the new car crew, Karl Towns surprised his girlfriend Jordyn Woods with her dream car even while being prevented to celebrate Christmas together due to COVID.

This Holiday also seemed to have a lot of men popping the knee and proposing. Sierra Gates & JoJo over Christmas joined the “Issa Fiancée crew”. In the middle of opening gifts, Eric Whitehead proposed to one of our favorite members of Love and Hip Hop, Sierra Gates and JoJo showed off her huge rock after being asked by her boyfriend Dexter Darden to marry him.

To one of the biggest Christmas surprises of all, a woman paid off her husband’s student loans and their story is amazing.

And we also got sneak pics into the lives of Drake, 2Chainz, Usher, Ciara & Russell Wilson, NBA Youngboy, YK Osiris, Danileigh and DaBaby’s daughter on how they celebrated Christmas.

Check it all out below:

What You Missed Over the Holidays: Proposals, Expensive Gifts & Secret Baes was originally published on rnbphilly.com