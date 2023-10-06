Sybil’s Birthday Shout-Outs
Tony Dungy. 68
Trevor Lawrence, 24 (Jaguars coach)
Lamman Rucker, 52 (Why Did I Get Married, Meet The Browns)
Lebron James, JR, 19 (Bronny)
Addison Rae, 23
Remembering:
Fannie Lou Hamer (Civil Rights activist who died in 1977)
Johnny Nash (1940-2020)
Sybil Wilkes Top 5 Stories for ‘What You Need To Know:’ October 6, 2023
WATCH BELOW
The post ‘What You Need To Know:’ New Border Wall, Safe(ish) Flight, and More appeared first on Black America Web.
‘What You Need To Know:’ New Border Wall, Safe(ish) Flight, and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Despite Vow to the Contrary, Biden Administration Approves New Border Wall ConstructionSource:Getty
Despite Vow to the Contrary, Biden Administration Approves New Border Wall Construction
What You Need to Know:
The White House recently announced it will waive 26 federal laws in south Texas to make way for border wall construction. This move marks a significant policy reversal for the Biden administration. During the 2020 campaign, candidate Joe Biden stated, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.”
The Biden administration announced the Department of Homeland Security asked to waive 26 environmental laws tied to the end of the fiscal year, to allow border wall construction along the Rio Grande Valley. Reports indicate this area has witnessed over 200,000 illegal crossings in the past year.
2. Have a Safe(ish) FlightSource:Getty
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY
What You Need to Know:
The aviation industry has been jolted by reports of thousands of jet engine parts installed onto passenger planes with fraudulent safety certificates. The affected engine parts range from small components like screws and bolts to critical units essential for jet propulsion, such as turbine blades.
The engine model most severely impacted is the CFM56, which astonishingly holds the record for the highest number of engines ever sold to airlines, exceeding 33,900 units.
3. The Pain of DepressionSource:Getty
What You Need to Know:
Pain and depression are closely related. Depression can cause pain—and pain can cause depression. Sometimes pain and depression create a vicious cycle in which pain worsens symptoms of depression, and then the resulting depression worsens feelings of pain.
In many people, depression causes unexplained physical symptoms such as back pain or headaches. This kind of pain may be the first or the only sign of depression.
4. Nebraska Imposes a 7-Day Wait For Trans Youth to Start Gender-Affirming MedicationsSource:Getty
Nebraska Imposes a 7-Day Wait For Trans Youth to Start Gender-Affirming Medications
WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND-RILEY
What You Need to Know:
Nebraska is requiring transgender youth seeking gender-affirming care to wait seven days to start puberty blocking medications or hormone treatments under emergency regulations announced Sunday by the state health department.
In addition to waiting seven days, transgender minors are to undergo at least 40 hours of “gender-identity-focused” therapy that are clinically neutral before receiving any medical treatments meant to affirm their gender identities.
5. Oprah Cosigns 30 Black-Owned Handbag CompaniesSource:Getty
. Oprah Cosigns 30 Black-Owned Handbag Companies
What You Need to Know:
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY CHERIE S. WHITE
If you’re in the market for a new handbag for everyday use, a special occasion or date night, and want to support Black-owned businesses, then these entrepreneurs are ones you definitely want to check out…they have the blessing of media mogul and chief influencer, Oprah Winfrey.
These designers, some professionally trained in crafting these accessories, others self-taught, all pursued their shared passion to create beautiful, stylish handbags while bolstering representation in the world of fashion.
Click here for more of some of Oprah’s favorite Black-owned handbags creators.
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Man Arrested In Tupac Murder Case, Social Media Has Questions
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
McDonald’s Adds Mambo Sauce To The Menu
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Jack Daniel’s New Beginnings. Make It Count. Contest
-
Chrisean Rock Puts Baby Daddy Blueface On Blast For Sharing Son’s Photo