Trippie Redd, born Michael Lamar White IV on June 18, 1999, in Canton, Ohio, is an influential figure in the contemporary hip-hop scene.
Known for his distinctive blend of rap and melodic singing, Trippie Redd’s music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and inner turmoil. His breakout hit “Love Scars” set the stage for a successful career marked by versatility and emotional depth.
Collaborating with high-profile artists such as Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, and DaBaby, Trippie Redd has continually pushed the boundaries of his genre. His albums, including Life’s a Trip, !, and Pegasus, showcase his ability to evolve while maintaining a loyal fanbase. With a unique voice and a flair for innovation, Trippie Redd has cemented himself as a dynamic force in modern music.
25 Songs for Trippie Redd’s 25th Birthday was originally published on hot1009.com
1. Love Scars
2. Dark Knight Dummo (feat. Travis Scott)
3. Topanga
4. Taking a Walk
5. Wish (Trippie Mix)
6. 1400 / 999 Freestyle (feat. Juice WRLD)
7. Under Enemy Arms
8. Mac 10 (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Duke)
9. Death (feat. DaBaby)
10. The Grinch
11. Who Needs Love
12. Love Me More
13. Shake It Up
14. Oomps Revenge
15. 6 Kiss (feat. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly)
16. Leray
17. Campfire TaleSource:Snake Skin
18.
19. YELL OH (feat. Young Thug)
20.
21. Excitement (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
22. Sleepy Hollow
23. Ghost Busters (with XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God & Quavo)
24. Miss the Rage (feat. Playboi Carti)
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
For Papas That Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide #FathersDay
-
Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care
-
Ballin’: Nick Cannon Gets His Testicles Insured For $10M