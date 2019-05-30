HomePhotos

Where Are They Now?: Lavender From ‘Matilda’ Is All Grown Up! [PHOTOS]

Posted May 30, 2019

Remember the girl who played Lavender in one of every 90s kid’s favorite movies, Matilda? The one Principal Trunchbull swung around by her braids? Well, her name is Kiami Davael and she’s all grown up now!

Since the movie released in 1996, IMDb.com says the now 32-year-old actress went on to model, sing and write. She even graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in Psychology.

In 2012 she penned her own short film titled Recklass and according to Instagram, she’s also apparently a good family friend of the Braxton sisters.

 

Here’s a look at more photos of the beauty in her adult years…

View this post on Instagram

#TBT or .... ? 😊I didn't quite have it all together. I didn't know how to prepare myself. All I knew is that I got to do what I loved, & I got to do it while standing next to this gem! ❤ (That I love & adore in every way) To this very moment, I have been shaped, molded and forever changed by this experience. I've grown up, my circle around me is now smaller than ever & people have revealed their ugly truths in ways I would have never imagined ... but this right here ... THIS moment will FOREVER REMAIN true & pure. My present & my future (regardless of 20, 50 or 80 years) are NOTHING without this blessing from God. Just a small town girl from humble beginnings, changing the world, one smile at a time. #GratefulnessFlowsFromMyHeart

A post shared by Kiami Davael (@officialkiamidavael) on

View this post on Instagram

32. #BirthdayGirl

A post shared by Kiami Davael (@officialkiamidavael) on

View this post on Instagram

Walking into 2016 like 👑. Wow.. How quickly the year flew. It's been a year of lessons, growth, failures and wins. It's been a year full of tears of pain & joy. An amazing year of blessings & tests, valleys & mountains. But I'm still here.. You're still here.. We're still here! 🙌🏾 What the devil wanted to use to kill us, God showed up & used for His good. Let's walk into 2016 with our heads held high, like the Queens & Kings we are. This is going to be a year of break throughs, come ups, new beginnings & dreams coming true. I can not wait to see what fantastic doors God's going to open for us this year. Unstoppable, unimaginable blessings. I believe 2016 will be the beginning of the best years of our lives. We're taking everything back the devil stole from us, & being blessed with all God ever wanted us to have. 2015.. Thank you. 2016.. I'm ready! HAPPY NEW YEAR MY LOVES. It shall be EPIC ❤️😘

A post shared by Kiami Davael (@officialkiamidavael) on

