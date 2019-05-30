Remember the girl who played Lavender in one of every 90s kid’s favorite movies, Matilda? The one Principal Trunchbull swung around by her braids? Well, her name is Kiami Davael and she’s all grown up now!

Since the movie released in 1996, IMDb.com says the now 32-year-old actress went on to model, sing and write. She even graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in Psychology.

In 2012 she penned her own short film titled Recklass and according to Instagram, she’s also apparently a good family friend of the Braxton sisters.

Here’s a look at more photos of the beauty in her adult years…

Where Are They Now?: Lavender From ‘Matilda’ Is All Grown Up! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com