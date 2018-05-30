Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY) was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Bobby Shmurda
1 of 18
2. Snoop Dogg
2 of 18
3. Jeezy
3 of 18
4. Nipsey Hussle
4 of 18
5. Solo Lucci
5 of 18
6. MC Eiht
6 of 18
7. C. Struggs
7 of 18
8. Glasses Malone
8 of 18
9. Warren G
9 of 18
10. Eazy-E
10 of 18
11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz)
11 of 18
12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz)
12 of 18
13. Coolio
13 of 18
14. WC (of the Westside Connection)
14 of 18
15. Afroman
15 of 18
16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.)
16 of 18
17. Schoolboy Q
17 of 18
18. Jayo Felony
18 of 18