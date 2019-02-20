HomePhotos

Who Is Jordyn Woods? Flame Photos Of Tristan Thompson’s Latest Thotiana

Posted 11 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

The tea is piping hot today!

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly dumped her clown of a financé Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly caught making out with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

View this post on Instagram

plus she know my babymama is a trophy 🏆

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

According to TMZ, Tristan spent Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter then hit up club Delilah nightclub where sources say he was cuddled up with Jordyn.

Apparently, witnesses saw the duo “all over each other in the club” and “making out.” Khloe reportedly broke up with him immediately after she found out about their encounter.

Jordyn is Kylie’s closet friend and has lived with her for years. It’s unfathomable Jordyn would do something like this, but we’ll just have to wait for the follow-up reports.

Tristan took to Twitter to deny allegations but quickly deleted it. “Fake news,” he wrote.

Khloe and her best friend Malika both took to Twitter to somewhat confirm the news.

If you don’t know who Jordyn is, she’s a California girl who forged a friendship with Kylie after moving to Calabasas at the age of 13. Kylie has now unfollowed Jordyn on social media in the wake of this scandal. She’s also friends with Jaden Smith and is close to his father, Will Smith. In fact, she refers Will Smith as ‘Uncle Willy.’

Jordyn is also a model, having been represented by Wilhelmina International’s Curve division for plus-sized women. Since then, it looks like she’s dropped some weight and kept her curves. We’ve complied 25 of her hottest photos from social media in the gallery below.

1.

View this post on Instagram

sweet🍒

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

but this ain’t a lil boat 🤪

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

🥰

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

🌼

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

allllll me 😇

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

$10K GIVEAWAY ALERT I’ve teamed up with @shoptobi to introduce their Buy Now, Pay in 2019 payment program with Sezzle.  They’re giving away a $10K Vacation Giveaway - $5K in Cash, up to $5K in travel vouchers and a $500 Tobi Shopping Spree. Here’s how to enter: Follow @shoptobi and @sezzle Like this post and tag 3 friends in the comments below Click @shoptobi’s bio link & enter your email to complete your entry ** For additional entries, like and tag 2 friends in @shoptobi’s last post ** Contest closes 12/10/18 11:59PM PST.  Winner will be announced on @shoptobi’s page on 12/11/18.  For official rules go to https://www.tobi.com/help/payments_promos/sezzle-10k-giveaway. This contest is in no way affiliated with Instagram. Good luck! #ad

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

GROOT

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

its too hot

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

caught me at the right time baby 🖤

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

😽

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

that’s a wrap 😊

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

🐾

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

showering outside is better

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

20.

21.

22.

View this post on Instagram

L💕VE

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

23.

View this post on Instagram

🐝

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

24.

View this post on Instagram

acércate a mi 😘 @boohoo #boohooinparadise

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

🌙 #boohooinparadise @boohoo

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

