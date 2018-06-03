Today marks the 15 year anniversary of Pharrell’s debut solo track, “Frontin” and as iconic as the song is, we can’t help but reminisce on the music video and the beautiful goddess that played his lead, Lanisha Cole.
The model now works as a photographer as well and she’s gotten even more beautiful with time. Let’s take a look at Lanisha today.
15 Years After “Frontin” And Lanisha Cole Is Still Fine was originally published on globalgrind.com
15 Years After “Frontin” And Lanisha Cole Is Still Fine
7 photos Launch gallery