We’re Not Sure If Lewis Hamilton Is Nicki Minaj’s British Boo, But He’s Fine As Hell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Lewis Hamiliton
Nicki Minaj was spotted on the arm of British racing driver Lewis Hamiliton at a Tommy Hilfiger event during #NYFW. Hamilton is a four-time Formula One World Champion and arguably the best racers in the sport. Keep scrolling for more pics of the hot, young driver.
