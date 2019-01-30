Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty
While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year!
Not only did the singer and rapper recently break into the Billboard 100 for the first time with her single “Juice,” but she just gave one of her best TV performances to date on the Ellen Degeneres Show.
That, and her third album “Cuz, I Love You” is dropping on April 19.
So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the ‘Gram.
27.
“It means so much because the LGBTQ community has embraced me as one of their own. I felt like an ‘other’ for a very long time.... I was a bookworm, I liked anime, I dressed weird, I was in band. Nobody liked me, and I just remember feeling so unwanted and unchosen, and I remember at one time feeling like I was asexual, because no one loved me, and I was so confused about myself and my identity for a long, long time. Being on the cover shows more than just inclusivity, it shows ally-ship, and it shows us kicking these boxes out of identity, and just existing beautifully and celebrating those differences while living in harmony.” - @gaytimesmag
