Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram

While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year!

Not only did the singer and rapper recently break into the Billboard 100 for the first time with her single “Juice,” but she just gave one of her best TV performances to date on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Did Lizzo just give us vocals while twerking, doing choreo, ANNNND playing the FLUTE???? pic.twitter.com/GLS5Xo7f17 — Borealis 💫 (@IvyKnowlesPark) January 30, 2019

That, and her third album “Cuz, I Love You” is dropping on April 19.

So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the ‘Gram.

