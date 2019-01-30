Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram

Posted January 30, 2019

Spotify Cosmic Playlist Launch Event

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year!

Not only did the singer and rapper recently break into the Billboard 100 for the first time with her single “Juice,” but she just gave one of her best TV performances to date on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

That, and her third album “Cuz, I Love You” is dropping on April 19.

So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the ‘Gram.

ACTUALLY DID THIS LAST NIGHT @sashabefluting

Doing a thing today...😂😱@theellenshow ! #angelnumbers

ONE TIME FOR THESE NAILS 💎💅🏾 @nailfiestudio

I do my hair _____, check my nails

Have you been to a Lizzo show?

Love me like you love yourself. @theshelbyswain | @iwantalexx

Blame it on my ______.

Taste so good imma eat myself. @1883magazine

Hi bitch.

These boots were made for ________? @jeffreycampbell

Me, flirting:

BITCH YOU’RE A FIREWORK

🗣If he don’t love you anymoreeeeeeeeeee...

Somebody translate me please

Being a big fat bitch relaxes me

