93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Uh oh! Looks like the Flower Boy found himself a Flower Girl! Tyler The Creator has been recently connected to model, Reign Judge. Which makes complete sense right? One of the most fashionable artists of our time fell in love with a model. The Grammy winner has also been seen out at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA with his beautiful boo thang.

Ms. Reign Judge has been a successful model and has done work with Gucci and guess who else? Tyler The Creators clothing brand, GOLF LE FLEUR*. Supporting her man’s clothing brand and we are here for it!

Check out some photos of Tyler The Creator’s stunning model girlfriend, Reign Judge below.

RELATED: Tyler The Creator’s Golf le Fleur* Luggage Is Handmade By Globe-Trotter And Cost A Grip

RELATED: A Brief History Of Schoolboy Q And Tyler The Creator Clowning One Another Online

RELATED: Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]

HOMEPAGE

SECRETS OUT! Meet Tyler The Creators Girlfriend, Reign Judge [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com