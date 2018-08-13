Why Lyft Bae Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM [GALLERY]
Posted August 13, 2018
Houston’s own Kendrick Sampson decided to show up and show out during the season premiere of Insecure! The Mo. City raised actor also starred on How To Get Away With Murder and judging by what he did in the backseat not only complaining about LA traffic (real) and making sure that Molly and Issa’s requests were met (super real), he became bae instantly!
See some of his hottest Instagram photos here!
Why Lyft Bae Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM [GALLERY]
1.
{SWIPE} Y’all Season 3 of #Insecure is about to be 🔥🔥🔥 thooooo. Went to the season premiere screening yesterday. These black women!! 🖤🖤🖤 @issarae you just one fine, talented, Emmy nominated genius, @yvonneorji @nfrothwell @amandaseales I admire all of you talented, beautiful, wonderful women. Not to mention #insecureFest was 🔥 AF with @jorjasmith_ @saweetie and the screening. (Thank you @emporioarmani @giorgioarmani for these dope clothes and @ilanauretsky for styling via @karenraphael 🙌🏽🙌🏽)
2.
Old unedited outtakes... who’s this young man? Anyway... NOW that I have y’alls attention I need y’all to GET THIS MESSAGE: Usually, I say I totally understand if people don’t like to look at the news and stay informed because it’s depressing! NOT TODAY. It’s all hands on deck. We are quickly becoming (if not already become/initiated as) the Axis powers... the aggressors of WW3. This country is barreling downhill. We need to all become soldiers of justice in this war. This is war. For human rights. We need to fight like hell for the most vulnerable. We need to fight to end this country’s legacy of hurt and oppression to people of color, esp Native, Black and Brown and to give it a NEW, TRUE reputation for justice, Love, life, liberty and equality for ALL. If you wondered what you would do during the civil rights movement and during Hitler’s reign... this is the time to prove it... to show where your true values lie. From Puerto Rico, to Flint, to Standing Rock water protectors STILL ON TRIAL, to the Black, Brown and Muslim immigrants, to racist attacks all over the country, police brutality, attacks on the trans community, attacks on women’s rights, we need ALL HANDS ON DECK in addition to your daily responsibilities. We need your perseverance, your diligence, your love, light, life and peace in full ACTIVE mode to shut this hate DOWN. Follow people like Raíces, and Hatian Bridge Alliance and @instabaji on twitter and IG AND @undocumedia @conmijente @bigindiangyasi @calinalawrence @urbannativeera and @shaunking @lsarsour @msladyjustice1 @tamikadmallory @wp4bl @osopepatrisse @docmellymel and @ocasio2018 @staceyabrams @benjealous and other progressive leaders and activists and vote these Republicans out and any Democrat who isn’t on board with protecting the most vulnerable and vote in new radical, justice oriented leaders. P.S. We need intentional, intersectional coalition and community building. #blacklivesmatter #nobannowall #shutdownsessions #PuertoRico #familiesbelongtogether #KeepFamiliesTogether #love #peace #justice
3.
Check out my last post about @reformlajails and let’s continue to shut down the systemically racist mass incarceration system that continues to target and oppress Native, Muslim, Brown, Black and immigrant communities. Photos are from the action/march at the Cali/Mexico “border” and outside the courthouse where they will begin operation streamline, mass trials and mass deportation of immigrants, including CHILDREN.🖕🏽 Photos taken by the dope @hfdavis (thanks for being you man ✊🏽) PS @dianeguerrero_ & @burlapsackcommittee are dope humans. #NoBanNoWall #blacklivesmatter #ShutdownSessions #JeffCrow #AbolishIce #KeepFamiliesTogether
4.
5.
{SWIPE LEFT} Speaking of #Juneteenth (see previous post) - Coming to Houston this week y’all! Hosting a charity event for mentorship for young men of color in Houston. Come out and support! 🙏🏽✊🏽 ********************************** from @chauncyglover “You’ve seen him on #ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder.” Now you can catch Houston’s own @kendrick38 #kendricksampson hosting this year’s #CGP #blacktiegala as he hits the @hobbycenterhouston stage with our gents!! You DON’T want to miss this performance! (TICKET INFO IN BIO) #houston #downtownhouston #community #thechauncygloverprojecthouston #mentoring #mentoringmatters #abc13 #howtogetawaywithmurder #lovemycommunity #cgpgents #blackboymagic👑”
6.
Come on out y’all! From @amandaseales “LA! — The competition between @vanlathan & @kendrick38 is turning up for the next SMART FUNNY & BLACK! Tues, June 5th 8:30 at @theroxy ! TIX LINK in @amandaseales PROFILE or at www.SmartFunnyandBlack.com #smartfunnyandblack 👉🏽FOLLOW US: @smartfunnyandblack “ #losangeles #LA (P.S. I will also have the @reformlajails PETITION there for you guys to sign!! We only have a few more days to get thousands of signatures so COME OUT!)
7.
Millions of Americans have a long family history of immigration. Whether fleeing poverty, violence or oppression, America’s a place for a new life for so many. To those who are striving to be part of the American Dream today, we welcome you with open arms! #CelebrateImmigrants ******** {SWIPE left} #repost @mattmcgorry “You know those moments u read about in history books & think, “How could people let that happen?” We’re in one of those moments. Our time is now: Our nation’s treatment of immigrant children, women & families is devastatingly wrong. * Every day, the Trump admin is intentionally separating children from their families. This administration has proven that whether its at the border or in detention, it cannot be trusted with the care of children. * Hundreds of children have been ripped from their families: 658 kids in the first 13 days of the program alone. * Our elected officials need to stand strong against the separation of families. Arresting, putting children behind bars, and then losing them is cruel and inhumane. Call members of Congress & demand they Defund ICE & CBP: 210-702-3059 * #FamiliesBelongTogether www. webelongtogetherkids.org “
8.
9.
I’m all for prayer. I think prayer changes things....... when followed up with action. Faith without action is dead. Especially these hypocritical politicians who offer their prayers and then accept money and influence and policy from the @NRA who, through policy and funding and media encourages gun violence. These politicians are in cahoots with those who are emboldening white supremacy, hate, and gun violence through @NRA certified trainers (like David Grossman) pushing more extreme tactics into our local police and suppressing common sense gun reform even for our children in school!! The latest being Santa Fe High school outside of my hometown in Texas! This has reached the tipping point and you WILL be held accountable, by We the People and by God. My nephews and nieces are in school not too far from Santa Fe. I am seriously disturbed. Praying for those affected by the tragic Santa Fe High school and taking ACTION against the #NRA and these politicians to protect our children. @nora_4_usa ✊🏽 #NoRA #GunReform
10.
Photo by @walkgoodetienne 👊🏽 Remember that actors/celebrities/artists are people too. They see your comments. Words hurt and have power, whether it’s on the internet or in person ...and Karma is a bitch. Check out my last post. Read the caption. 🖤✊🏽
