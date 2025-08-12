Will.I.Am Drops A Controversial Opinion, Says Black Thought Would Wash Jay-Z

Will.I.Am recently caused a stir saying that Black Thought is “a trillion” times better than Jay-Z.

The LA artist praised Black Thought’s skills, especially his ability to come up with original and powerful rhymes off the top of his head.

“Don’t get me wrong,” Will said, “but Jay has already said everything. He’s just repeating what he already said.” He went on to say that Black Thought always brings something new and fresh. “Everything that Black Thought comes up with, it’s like, ‘Wow, I never heard that one.’” Will also didn’t seem to care if people disagreed with him, saying, “I don’t give a f*ck what you think.”

Will.I.Am, who knows Hip-Hop well after being discovered by Eazy-E as a teenager, also shared his top five rappers of all time. His list included KRS-One, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Nas, and Black Thought.

He admitted that a real battle between Hov and Black Thought probably won’t happen, but he predicted that someone will use AI to create a version of it. “I’d like to see them battle,” he said. “And if they don’t want to do it in person, someone will use AI to mix all their songs and flows to show who’s better.”

Not everyone was happy about Will’s comments. Jadakiss spoke about it on the Joe and Jada podcast with Fat Joe. He said Will.I.Am should have kept those opinions to himself. Jadakiss said comments like that just make rappers go against each other for no real reason.

“Leave our f*cking culture alone,” he said. Jadakiss also pointed out that Will.I.Am is now a rich tech guy who’s focused on things like building cars, not battling in the streets of Hip-Hop. He warned against starting drama in the culture unless it’s really needed.

