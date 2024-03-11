Listen Live

Will Smith Trends On X After John Cena Went Full Butt Naked At Oscars

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

96th Annual Oscars - Show

Will Smith and The Oscars will forever be linked after the slapping incident heard around the world involving the actor and Chris Rock. However, some on X are wondering out loud why Will Smith is banned for his actions but John Cena going nude on the Oscars stage got to fly without a hitch.

In a bit with Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, John Cena presented the nominees for the Best Costume Design award. Cena’s state of undress was a callback to the 1974 Academy Awards ceremony where a naked streaker took to the stage.

Cena elected not to run across the stage but instead was naked save for covering the front of his privates with the nominee list. The award was given to Holly Waddington, who worked on the film, Poor Things.

While the moment was focused on being comedic at its root, it appears some on X are wondering how the academy heads let this fly and Smith was hit with a decade-long ban from the festivities.

There are also folks online calling the moment for Cena a “humiliation ritual” as a part of whatever phantom Hollywood cabal’s initiation practices. We’ll leave that one alone for all the reasons one can imagine.

As it stands, Will Smith is trending on X, formerly Twitter, and we’ve got reactions to John Cena’s moment below.

Photo: Getty

Will Smith Trends On X After John Cena Went Full Butt Naked At Oscars  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From KYSDC
Trending
10 items
Celebrity News

Will Smith Trends On X After John Cena Went Full Butt Naked At Oscars

Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close