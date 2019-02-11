Will Smith’s Genie Is Indeed Blue In New ‘Aladdin’ Trailer, Twitter Says This Ain’t It Chief

There is no pleasing some people at all. Back in December moviegoers eager to see what Will Smith’s genie was going to look like in the live-action version of Aladdin were left disappointed cause he wasn’t blue. A new trailer features the lovable blue character, and Twitter is still not happy.

Will Smith already knows he has some pretty big shoes to fill in taking on the role that the late comedian Robin Williams owns. Based off the reception so far to his tenure as the genie it’s off to a bumpy start. Reactions of dismay flooded timelines alongside commentary from this year’s Grammy Awards.

The fallout follows Entertainment Weekly’s exclusive first look at the film where they showed Will Smith’s genie in his human disguise. Twitter users are using words like a nightmare and trash to describe Smith’s genie and comparing him to Paul Giamatti’s character Marty Wolf from another Disney film Big Fat Liar who turned blue after swimming in a pool of blue dye and David Cross’ Arrested Development moment where he was covered in blue body paint.

We will reserve judgment cause it’s just a trailer and we have a lot of faith in Will Smith to deliver on the goods when the film arrives in theaters May 24. At least we still got Bad Boys 3 to look forward too. You can see the reactions to the live-action version of genie below.

