The Smith kids are a big treat to our generation. We’ve watched Willow grow up right before our eyes. She has flourished into a solid young lady with a good head on her shoulders. It is clear by her upbringing that her parents encouraged her to explore individuality. Willow is a free thinker who uses her platform to advocate for women’s rights and so much more.

Her personal style is expressed in everything she touches. From her music to her wardrobe, there is an overwhelming sense of freedom. Willow goes for the comfortable, eclectic look, but she’s not afraid to switch it up and throw on some heels. From dirty chucks to high-end designers, you name it, she can wear it.

As she gets older, fashion designers actively pursue Willow to wear and represent their brands. As they should. She part of the generation that will change the way we look at fashion, feminism, and politics. She is exactly who we need to help shift this world into a better place. In honor of her 19th birthday, we’re shouting out Willow’s fashion evolution.

Happy Birthday, Willow Smith! We’re Taking A Look At Her Fashion Evolution Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com