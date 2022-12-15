93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Holiday break is underway and we have the perfect shows to binge. As everyone wraps up a busy and overwhelming year, it is a great time to catch up on all the shows your friends recommended that you just didn’t have time for throughout the year. Check out our ‘What to Watch’ holiday list inside.

Everyone loves a good TV series. With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to watch all the episodes at once. Some of our favorites released their latest season ahead of the holiday break. So, gather around the fireplace with your friends and family and stream these great TV series.

If you are looking for something dramatic and suspenseful, there are a few series on this list just for you. Amazon Prime’s “Riches” has fans shaking in their seats with one of the most intriguing dramas to debut this year. The new drama series follows one family business after the unexpected loss of their father leaves his eldest daughter as the new CEO of Flair & Glory.

Another series that will have you posted to the edge of your seat is FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” which follows a recent divorcee who’s ex-wife disappears, leaving him with two children and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Of course, we included Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” This series brings the necessary nostalgia to your winter time celebrations as this group of former college friends reunite to handle some unfinished business.

While some of our favorite comedies like “Abbott Elementary” are on a brief hiatus, we are excited to revel in the drama with these series and even learn more about our celebrity favorites like Harry and Meghan in their recently released Netflix docuseris “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

Check out our “What to Watch” holiday TV series list below:

Winter ‘What to Watch’ List: Binge These TV Series Over The Holidays was originally published on globalgrind.com