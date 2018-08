MAKE SURE U WATCH THE NEW DAYTODAY😝‼️ OR IMA BE PISSED AT U 😡‼️ see u tonight in Coney Island😝‼️Link in bio #dazedandblazedtour 🐉

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:16am PDT