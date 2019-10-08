Wizards Conclude Training Camp With A Surprise At Ballou High School

1. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High SchoolSource:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels
Ballou Students meet the Washington Wizards during their surprise practice at their homecoming pep rally!
2. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High SchoolSource:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels
Bradley Beal on his way into Ballou High school to surprise the students!
3. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High SchoolSource:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels
Bradley Beal and John Wall work together to lead this year’s team!
4. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High SchoolSource:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels
Bradley Beal mentors the Wizards rookie, Rui Hachimura.
5. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High SchoolSource:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels
Wizard Players show off their skills during their surprise practice at Ballou High School.
6. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Bradley Beal with Rookie Rui Hachimura during the 2019 Media Day.
7. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
John Wall Media Day Interview.
8. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Bradley Beal shows off some of his skills during his photoshoot on media day!
9. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
One of the newest Wizards, Ish Smith, poses for photos during Media Day.
10. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
John Wall has some fun during his interviews on Media Day.
11. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Rui Hachimura answers questions in English and Japanese during all media press conferences.
12. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Bradley Beal shares his excitement for the upcoming new season!
13. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
D.C.’s favorite duo teams up for a few photos. Even though John Wall is said to be out for the majority of this season, his presences was appreciated at Media Day
14. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Washington Wizards new players smile for new ph
15. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Isaiah Thomas speaks with the Wizards media and has fun reflecting back on the Celtics rivalry with the Wizards.
16. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Bradley Beal poses for the 2019-2020 NBA season.
17. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Jordan McRea poses for the 2019-2020 NBA season.
18. 2019 Wizards Media DaySource:Hoop District/All Pro Reels
Isaiah Thomas address the Wizards Media.