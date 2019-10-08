Wizards Conclude Training Camp With A Surprise At Ballou High School

A post shared by 93.9 WKYS (@939wkys) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram

1. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High School Source:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels Ballou Students meet the Washington Wizards during their surprise practice at their homecoming pep rally!

2. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High School Source:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels Bradley Beal on his way into Ballou High school to surprise the students!

3. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High School Source:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels Bradley Beal and John Wall work together to lead this year’s team!

4. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High School Source:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels Bradley Beal mentors the Wizards rookie, Rui Hachimura.

5. Wizards Surprise Practice At Ballou High School Source:Hoop District/All-Pro Reels Wizard Players show off their skills during their surprise practice at Ballou High School.

6. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Bradley Beal with Rookie Rui Hachimura during the 2019 Media Day.

7. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels John Wall Media Day Interview.

8. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Bradley Beal shows off some of his skills during his photoshoot on media day!

9. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels One of the newest Wizards, Ish Smith, poses for photos during Media Day.

10. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels John Wall has some fun during his interviews on Media Day.

11. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Rui Hachimura answers questions in English and Japanese during all media press conferences.

12. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Bradley Beal shares his excitement for the upcoming new season!

13. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels D.C.’s favorite duo teams up for a few photos. Even though John Wall is said to be out for the majority of this season, his presences was appreciated at Media Day

14. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Washington Wizards new players smile for new ph

15. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Isaiah Thomas speaks with the Wizards media and has fun reflecting back on the Celtics rivalry with the Wizards.

16. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Bradley Beal poses for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

17. 2019 Wizards Media Day Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels Jordan McRea poses for the 2019-2020 NBA season.