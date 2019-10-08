Wizards Conclude Training Camp With A Surprise At Ballou High School

| 10.08.19
Wizards Conclude Training Camp With A Surprise At Ballou High School

Ballou Students meet the Washington Wizards during their surprise practice at their homecoming pep rally!

Bradley Beal on his way into Ballou High school to surprise the students!

Bradley Beal and John Wall work together to lead this year’s team!

Bradley Beal mentors the Wizards rookie, Rui Hachimura.

Wizard Players show off their skills during their surprise practice at Ballou High School.

Bradley Beal with Rookie Rui Hachimura during the 2019 Media Day.

John Wall Media Day Interview.

Bradley Beal shows off some of his skills during his photoshoot on media day!

One of the newest Wizards, Ish Smith, poses for photos during Media Day.

John Wall has some fun during his interviews on Media Day.

Rui Hachimura answers questions in English and Japanese during all media press conferences.

Bradley Beal shares his excitement for the upcoming new season!

D.C.’s favorite duo teams up for a few photos. Even though John Wall is said to be out for the majority of this season, his presences was appreciated at Media Day

Washington Wizards new players smile for new ph

Isaiah Thomas speaks with the Wizards media and has fun reflecting back on the Celtics rivalry with the Wizards.

Bradley Beal poses for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Jordan McRea poses for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Isaiah Thomas address the Wizards Media.

