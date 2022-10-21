Wizards Home Opener [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022-2023 season has started off HOT! After tonight’s win, The Washington Wizards’ have taken the dub in the first two games!

The game came down to the wire despite the Wizards leading by as much as 15 points throughout the game. With 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter Bradley Beal came through clutch bringing the score to 102 – 100. Now with the ball in DeRozen’s hands, he pulled up for a 3 and everyone in the arena held their breath! Thankfully, the shot was no good and the Wizards came home with the win!

Take a look at a few photos from this exciting game below!

