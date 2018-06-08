Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Posted 22 hours ago

Is it just us or does it seem like celebrity kids grow up quicker than regular kids?

It feels like just yesterday Allen Iverson was brining his little girl, Tiaura to basketball games. But 23-years old make up artist is all grown up and making a name for herself.

Check out these cute pics of Tiaura Iverson.

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be was originally published on globalgrind.com

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

10 photos Launch gallery

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Continue reading Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Is it just us or does it seem like celebrity kids grow up quicker than regular kids? It feels like just yesterday Allen Iverson was brining his little girl, Tiaura to basketball games. But 23-years old make up artist is all grown up and making a name for herself. Check out these cute pics of Tiaura Iverson.

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now