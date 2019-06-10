Woman Pleaded With Cops With Guns Drawn On Kneeling Unarmed Black Man [Video]

In a chilling video captured over the weekend that has since gone viral, a woman is heard pleading with police officers in Hawthorne, Calif. who have high-powered weapons drawn on a kneeling and unarmed Black man. Details are still developing, but reaction online to the video has triggered a renewed conservation of excessive police force against people of color.

Captured by an Instagram user only known at the moment as @BlueAsDaSky, the video shows a man only known by the name of William who, according to what was told to Sky, was being detained as a possible suspect in an armed robbery thus the show of force. William, who never appears to be aggressive as the officers have their weapons drawn and aimed at his back, tries to plead his case peacefully and appears fearful.

Sky is heard on the video crying and pleading with the officers to lower their weapons and remarks that she went through a similar incident with a boyfriend who was reportedly shot and killed by police officers in 2015, explaining this to an officer supervising the scene.

The emotional video has spread across social media channels and discussion around the video has been robust since it was published over the weekend. We’ve captured some of the reactions to the video from Twitter below.

