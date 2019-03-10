Woman Tried Taking Selfie With A Jaguar And Catches Claw Fade, Twitter Is Team Jaguar

The audacity. A woman was attacked by a jaguar in a zoo after she tried to take a picture with the animal.

The details of the attack, that she climbed into the animal’s enclosure, has Twitter very much on the side of the jaguar, while her intellect and sanity is questioned.

#BREAKING: Rural Metro has responded to a report of a woman getting attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo. Courtesy: Adam Wilkerson pic.twitter.com/PMUFL5BWUy — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 10, 2019

First, we must note that her injuries are non-life threatening. Now, the struggle.

At the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park in Lichtfield, AZ, the woman crossed over a barrier to take a selfie, and the jaguar took a swipe at her.

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR — Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

The big cat will not be euthanized seeing that he was minding his own business and doing what wild animals do. Twitter is pretty in line with this thinking, while slandering the injured photo taker.

What makes you possibly think taking a self with a wild animal is good idea?

Peep the reactions in the gallery.

