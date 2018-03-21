Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted March 21, 2018
From Maya Angelou to Nayyirah Waheed these poets transform us with their power.
A post shared by WARSAN SHIRE (@wu_shire) on Feb 25, 2016 at 11:30am PST
A post shared by WARSAN SHIRE (@wu_shire) on Feb 25, 2016 at 11:30am PST
A post shared by Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:23am PDT
A post shared by Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:23am PDT
A post shared by alexandra elle (@alex_elle) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT
A post shared by alexandra elle (@alex_elle) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT
“Stretch or drownEvolve or dieThe bridge I must beIs the bridge to my own power”— The Bridge Poem, Donna Kate RushinOur own @rinimeister explains what The Bridge Poem by Donna Kate Rushin means to her on our blog: https://t.co/l0udYFuwsA#BlackHistoryMonth #BlackHerStory pic.twitter.com/CzJonHUVRq— TheBeautifulProject (@thebeautifulprj) February 6, 2018
“Stretch or drownEvolve or dieThe bridge I must beIs the bridge to my own power”— The Bridge Poem, Donna Kate RushinOur own @rinimeister explains what The Bridge Poem by Donna Kate Rushin means to her on our blog: https://t.co/l0udYFuwsA#BlackHistoryMonth #BlackHerStory pic.twitter.com/CzJonHUVRq
A post shared by @nayyirah.waheed on Mar 21, 2018 at 9:02am PDT
A post shared by @nayyirah.waheed on Mar 21, 2018 at 9:02am PDT