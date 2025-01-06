Listen Live
Elon Musk Announces Changes To Algorithm To Combat "Too Much Negativity" Being Pushed On X

Published on January 6, 2025

Source: Tom Williams / Getty / Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced that his platform X will undergo more changes because he feels “too much negativity” is being pushed on it. Hilariously, he continues to be one of the culprits.
Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk, posted on his fledgling platform that an “algorithm tweak” was coming in response to “too much negativity” on X timelines.

Musk, who reluctantly purchased Twitter in October 2022, said in a post on his X account that he wanted to “maximize unregretted user-seconds. “Keep in mind Mr. Positivity also reinstated accounts of conservative accounts notorious for pushing negativity, like his new buddy President-Elect Donald Trump, who was banned on multiple social network platforms for inciting the January 6 riots at the capitol. “Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time,” Musk wrote.  What made Musk’s announcement hilarious is that not too soon after it, he became one of the people he was trying to squash on X. In response to a post from Joni Askola, a Finnish PHD candidate, that said, “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process. The EU must take action!,” In reply to the post Musk wrote “F u retard.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js So much for positivity.

Social Media Roasts Elon Musk

Social media has also criticized Musk for not being able to practice what he preaches on his own platform. “I understand Elon Musk wants positive posts here now. So I’m positive that Elon Musk is a f***ing idiot,” one user on X wrote.  Another post read, “This would mean something if X wasn’t the home of some of the most racist, homophobic, ignorant trolls and Russian bots on the planet.” Welp. The gallery below contains more reactions to Elon Musk’s announcement and his failure to practice what he preaches. window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () { setTimeout(function () { var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ]; s.async = true; s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); }, 1000) });

Elon Musk Announces Changes To Algorithm To Combat “Too Much Negativity” Being Pushed On X was originally published on hiphopwired.com

