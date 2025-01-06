Elon Musk Announces Changes To Algorithm To Combat “Too Much Negativity” Being Pushed On X

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to

Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time,” Musk wrote.

Elon

Musk

is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process. The EU must take action!,” In reply to the post Musk wrote “F u retard.”

F u retard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Social Media Roasts Elon Musk

I understand

Elon

Musk

wants positive posts here now. So I’m positive that

Elon

Musk