The nuisance that is YesJulz refuses to just leave us alone. The culture vulture tried to explain her racist bars in a ridiculously long apology she issued on Twitter and just opened herself up to another well-deserved dragging.

Yesjulz freestyle for Soulja boy and says black.people doesn't do anything for their community pic.twitter.com/OcX9SPlqB3 — Link (@LinkzGalore) January 26, 2019

YesJulz, the habitual cultural appropriator and vulture, has seen the outrage and felt the need to drop a lengthy tired apology with an explanation of the racist lyrics she was spewing while Soulja Boy recorded and unfortunately shared with us.

I feel I owe this to a number of people. I am sorry for my carelessness. pic.twitter.com/dx5ECjEpi1 — Julz (@YesJulz) January 31, 2019

Instead of acceptance, she got dragged with Twitter users replying to the Tweet with jokes and just wishing she would go the hell away. Now we are not sure if this is gonna get YesJulz to chill but it would seem shes like a roach and can survive anything and somehow someway end up at something she has no business being at.

You can see all the hilarious slander in the gallery below and hope and pray this is what makes YesJulz go way once and for all.

Photo: Bernard Smalls/iOne Digital

YesJulz Tried To Say Sorry For Her Trash Racist Bars, Twitter Slandered Her All Over Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com