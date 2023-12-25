You Sure?: Shaun King’s Instagram Snatched, Claims It’s Due To “Fighting For Palestine”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Shaun King is trending, so of course X users are giving their opinions on the matter; good, bad and slanderous. The longtime activist’s Instagram account has seemingly been suspended, and many on social media are pointing to his support of Palestine as the cause.

Of course, the constant swirl of controversy that accompanies King because of his alleged nonchalance when it comes to the use of money he has obtained via fundraising means that his detractors are constantly pouncing on any opportunity to clown him.

But before we get to that, King has been a constant supporter of the people of Palestine (read: not Hamas), ever since the now infamous attack on Israel in October. Nevertheless, initial controversy did ensue when the family of kidnapped Israeli victims King claimed to have adided said they didn’t know him. The confusion was quelled when a family member did confirm being in communication with King, but a lie always travels further than the truth.

Ever since, King has continued to spotlight the injustices Palestine people are enduring as Israel continues to bomb Gaza in pursuit of Hamas. So when King’s Instagram, which had reportedly 5.6 million followers, was seemingly suspended, his supporters, conspiracy theorists, and more came out in support. Also, the usual anti-King slander got healthily thrown in, too.

King himself has spoken on his IG getting snatched, saying “this is not hard times” in the grand scheme of things, and especially compared to what’s happening in Gaza. “Frustrated that Instagram has banned me for fighting for Palestine, and speaking up for the human rights and dignity of Palestinians, but I refuse to betray my values and principles by staying silent about this genocide and the war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank,” he wrote on an account that post his video message.

We compiled some of the more dramatic reactions, for archival purposes, in the gallery.

This story is developing.

You Sure?: Shaun King’s Instagram Snatched, Claims It’s Due To “Fighting For Palestine” was originally published on hiphopwired.com