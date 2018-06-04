What’s a lit Summer without an epic playlist to go along with it?
See how many of these summer anthems take you back to the good ole days.
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You Don’t Remember These Summer Bangers
1. “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” – Amerie
2. “Chicken Noodle Soup” – Webstar, Young B
3. “Shawty Is A 10” – The Dream
4. “I’m Still In Love With You”- Sean Paul & Sasha
5. “Frontin'” – Pharrell
6. “Girls Dem Sugar”- Beenie Man ft. Mya
7. “Everyone Falls In Love” – Tanto Metro & Devonte
8. “Ghetto Story”- Baby Cham ft. Alicia Keys
9. “BAM BAM” – Sister Nancy
10. “No Letting Go” – Wayne Wonder
11. “Best I Ever Had” – Drake
12. “Umbrella” – Rihanna
13. “Beautiful Girls”- Sean Kingston
14. “Buy U A Drank”- T-Pain
15. “Slow Down”- Bobby Valentino
16. “Snap Yo Fingers”- Lil Jon
17. “It’s Goin Down”- Yung Joc
18. “Wipe Me Down”- Bossie, Webbie & Foxx
19. “Laffy Taffy”- D4L
20. “Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell & T.I.
21. “Hollaback Girl”- Gwen Stefani
22. “Goodies”- Ciara
23. “Lean Back”- Terror Squad
24. “Hot In Herre”- Nelly
25. “Dillema”- Nelly & Kelly
26. “Get Busy” – Sean Paul
27. “Summertime” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
