Maybachs, Chains And Signs: Yung Miami And Diddy’s Cutest PDA Moments

While Diddy and Yung Miami are both single, their public display of affection says otherwise. Ever since Yung Miami declared she and the Revolt mogul were going together “real bad,” we’ve witnessed their relationship blossom before our eyes, even if they say they’re just having fun. In Diddy and Yung Miami’s case, “fun” includes expensive gifts and grand gestures.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” Yung Miami recently told XXL. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

The Caresha, Please host, elaborated on their situationship, adding,

He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Yung Miami and Diddy continue to make headlines over their romance and various parties linked to respective individuals. Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s child, was recently linked to Diddy. Internet sleuths connected Joy to Diddy after she posted a video at his concert. Whatever the case, there are two parties involved who seem to know exactly what’s going on and that’s Yung Miami and Diddy.

