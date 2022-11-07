Yung Miami Blesses Diddy With Some Ice For His Birthday, He Rewards Her With Some L O V E

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy and Caresha, aka Yung Miami, are still going strong. The City Girl is up after she blessed her long-rumored boo with some major ice at his birthday celebration.

The man who legally changed his name to Love was surrounded by plenty of it during his 53rd birthday celebration at his Los Angeles mansion, per Bossip.

The Bad Boy general partied the night away with his famous friends, including JAY-Z, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, French Montana, and, of course, his Shawty Wop.

The night’s highlight went to Yung Miami after she gifted her “boyfriend” a ridiculously large iced-out chain.

In a video shared on social media, Diddy can be heard screaming, “Somebody put this on,” and kissing Yung Miami on the lips while everyone cheers.

The “Act Up” rapper gave her followers a better look at the chain on Twitter, writing in the caption for the tweet, “Diddy chain so hard !!!!!!!”

Diddy agreed with the sentiment because in another video, the “All About The Benjamins” crafter.

“Ain’t nobody loving me like this,” Diddy proudly said while checking out the chain in the mirror. “She loving me like this. That’s what’s up. That’s what the f*** is up. That’s what I f*** with.”

Diddy then gets on one knee, not because the chain was heavy, and bows to Yung Miami. He then takes her into what we can assume is a bedroom announcing, “We’re going to make love.”

Social Media Had Plenty To Say About Diddy & His Rumored Boos

Of course, social media had plenty to say about the touching display of affection from Yung Miami to her papi. They also pointed out that Diddy’s other rumored sidepiece Daphne Joy made sure to bless her “man” with a birthday cake.

Diddy is living life.

