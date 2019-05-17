20 Times Zendaya Gave Us Euphoric Realness On The ‘Gram

Man, 2019 is going to be Zendaya’s year!

Not only did the 22-year-old launch her first fashion line under Tommy Hilfiger’s brand, but she’s got a dope new Vogue cover (her second so far) and is starring in the anticipated HBO show Euphoria. In the Drake produced drama, we’re seeing her like we’ve never seen her before.

Zendaya plays Rue, a lying, drug-addicted teenager who is returning to her high school after a stint in rehab. Yeah, y’all it’s dark.

She’s not Disney princess anymore…and we’re here for it.

So to celebrate her new show, here are 20 times the actress was utter euphoria on the ‘Gram. Enjoy!

