Safer, Stronger DC – Programs

Family & Survivor Support Services

The Family & Survivor Support Services division within the ONSE provides wrap-around services to victims of violent crimes and their families. This program is utilized as the framework for the District’s emergency critical response planning in reaction to all homicides and any shootings suspected of being gang/crew related. Through the facilitation of cross-agency critical response teams, we are able to immediately connect families to government programs and services.

54 responses to critical violent incidents in the District

65% of violent crime survivors engaged by ONSE

Pathways Program

The most recent initiative added is the Pathways Program. This initiative aims to decrease criminal justice involvement and improve the outcomes of those most likely to be the victim or perpetrator of a violent crime. The Pathways Program will encourage a broad health-based approach focused on reintegration services, including: mental health, substance use, and employment. ONSE will also use restorative justice practices to help individuals take ownership of their actions, understand the impacts caused to victims, and acknowledge the role they play in rebuilding their communities.

48 young adult graduates of the Pathways Program

92% of our Pathways graduates have avoided criminal involvement

Violence Intervention & Prevention Program

Reduces violence by establishing strong presence in communities with high levels of violence. Partner with residents, government agencies, and community-based organizations to reduce violence by building relationships with individuals and families most at risk of being directly affected by violence.

127 survivors and families directly engaged and referred to service after an act of gun violence

20 neighborhoods staffed with violence prevention and intervention staff

108 community events held

2,000+ community event attendees

5 ceasefires negotiated between feuding groups

MORE DETAILS AT ONSE.DC.GOV >>