Jackie Paige is a sassy, warm-spirited southern belle born and raised in the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina. Her love for broadcast began as a teenager and led to her majoring in broadcast journalism at Hampton University, where she also served as a personality on the university’s radio station. Jackie has a heart for her community and has volunteered with several, well-known organizations, including Girl Scouts, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Coastal Carolina Women’s Shelter, Teach For America and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Jackie is a certified an AFAA Group Fitness, Zumba Fitness, TRX instructor and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. In her free time, Jackie loves to travel and dance!

