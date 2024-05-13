SPECIFIC RULES FOR

BACKYARD BBQ INVASION SWEEPSTAKES

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM and WMMJ-FM, which is owned and operated by:

Urban One, Inc d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC (individually and collectively referred to as the “Station”).

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on May 13, 2024, and ends on August 30, 2024.

Entry Methods: There is one (1) Entry Method(s): Online

Number of Entries Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.

Entry Information Participants enter this Promotion by registering Online at the WKYS-FM and WMMJ-FM websites: http://www.kysdc.com http://www.mymajicdc.com

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 5:00 PM on August 30, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be ten (10) winners in total (each, a “Winner”; collectively, the “Winner”): five (5) Winners from each Station. Each Winner will win the Prize indicated below. Participants may only win this Promotion once during the Promotion Period..

Winner Selection: Winners will be selected by random drawing on the following dates: May 24, 2024, June 17, 2024, July 3, 2024, August 14, 2024, August 30, 2024.

Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of One (1) Smoke Datt BBQ Package with an approximate retail value of $300.00.

Prize Provider: Smoke Datt BBQ, Attn: George Loving, 5930 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20011

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.