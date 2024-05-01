SPECIFIC RULES FOR

GRAD BASH SWEEPSTAKES

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM which is owned and operated by:

Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Monday, May 6, 2024, and ends on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Entry Methods: There is one (1) Entry Method: Online

Number of Entries Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.

Entry Information Participants enter this Promotion by registering Online at the WKYS-FM website: http://www.kysdc.com. Participants must: 1. be eighteen (18) years old or older; 2. reside in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area; and, 3. either be: o a senior graduating from high school between May 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024 (“High School Graduate”) or o a senior graduating from college between May 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024 (“College Graduate”).

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM ET on May 27, 2024.

Winner Selection: Winners will be selected by random drawing on May 28, 2024, and contacted on May 29, 2024. The prize will be delivered on June 1, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be two (2) winners in total (each, a “Winner”; collectively, the “Winners”): one (1) High School Graduate and one (1) College Graduate. Each Winner will win the Prize indicated below.

Prize: The Prize consists of One (1) Smoke Datt BBQ Package with an approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $300.00.

Prize Provider: Smoke Datt BBQ, Attn: George Loving, 5930 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20011

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize