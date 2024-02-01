SPECIFIC RULES FOR

JACK HARLOW’S “LOVIN’ ON ME” VALENTINE’S DAY PROMOTION

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM, owned and operated by: Urban One, Inc d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on February 2, 2024, and ends on February 14, 2024.

Entry Methods: Participants can submit one (1) Entry, either online by logging onto KYSDC.com or via text message by texting “BOO” to 37890

Number of Entries Participants may submit only one (1) Entry in total.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on February 14, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be one (1) winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection: The Winner will be selected at random on February 15, 2024.

Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of the following elements with an approximate retail value (“ARV”) listed below: · One (1) 50 Minute Massage for two people at the same time, to be used by May 14, 2024, at a spa location to be determined by the Station or the Prize Provider in their sole discretion (ARV = $340.00) · One (1) pair of We Them Ones Comedy Tour Tickets at a date, time, and location in the Washington, DC, metro area to be determined by the Station or the Prize Provider in their sole discretion (ARV = $131.00)

Prize Provider: Atlantic Records Attn: June Cober 1633 Broadway New York, NY 10019

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.