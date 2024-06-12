SPECIFIC RULES FOR KYS KAMP KRASHERS

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM owned and operated by:

Urban One, Inc d/b/a Radio One DC

Promotion: KYS KAMP KRASHERS

Promotion Period:

The Promotion begins on Thursday, June 20, 2024, and ends at 11:59 PM ET on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Entry Methods: There is one (1) Entry Method: Participants may register for this Promotion Online via the Station’s website at http://www.kysdc.com.

Number of Entries: Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry throughout the Promotion Period.

Eligibility:

Entry Information: This promotion is only open to those persons who are (i) legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan area, (ii) 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period, and (iii) a faculty member of a summer camp within the Washington, DC metropolitan area. In addition to following the instructions for Online Registration as described in the General Rules, entrants will also be asked to nominate a summer camp within the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Entrants must provide the summer camp’s full name and its complete address in order for the Entry to be considered complete. NOTE: Multiple entries nominating the same summer camp will not increase the camp’s chance to win. Each summer camp will receive a maximum of one (1) Entry in the drawing pool.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on Thursday, August 9, 2024

Number of Winners: The Station shall randomly select five (5) summer camps (the “Winning Camps”) to win the Prize for this Promotion.

Winner Selection: Throughout the Promotion Period, the Station in its sole discretion, will randomly select the five (5) Winning Camps to win the Prize for this Promotion. Should a summer camp not be selected as a Winner during a given drawing, the camp will have additional chances to win during subsequent drawings.

The Participants who submitted the Winning Camps shall be referred to as the “Nominators.” The Station shall notify the Nominators via EMAIL, and they must respond to the Station’s initial communication within seventy-two (72) hours. In the event a Nominator does not respond to the Station’s initial communication within seventy-two (72) hours, the Station, in its sole discretion, may select another Nominator and/or Winning Camp if time permits. NOTE: By submitting an Entry for this Promotion, Nominators understand and acknowledge that they will not win any prize in this Promotion.

Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of a pop-up appearance, which shall not include any musical performances and will not exceed more than one (1) hour in length, from on-air Station personality at the Winning Camps (ARV $0). NOTE: The Station shall NOT post any pictures and/or identifying information of anyone on its social media pages and/or websites without the express written permission of the person or the person’s parent(s) and/or legal guardian(s) if the person is under 18 years of age.

Prize Provider: Urban One, Inc. d/b/a/ Radio One DC 8515 Georgia Ave., 9th Floor Silver Spring, MD 20910

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS

The Nominators will be instructed to provide the Station with the name and contact information of the Winning Camps’ administrative staff who has the proper executive authority to approve of the Winning Camps’ participation in the Promotion. Upon receiving the requested information from the Nominators, the Station will personally attempt to contact the Winning Camps’ administration to coordinate all necessary arrangements. Before appearing at any of the Winning Camps, the Winning Camps’ administrative staff must provide written authorization approving the appearances of the Station’s on-air personality.

In the event the Winning Camps’ administration does not timely respond to contact attempts, declines the Prize, does not grant written permission for Station personnel to enter camp facilities, or does not timely execute any requested Agreements, Indemnifications, or Certificates of Insurance, as may be applicable; then, the Prize will be forfeited and the Station in its sole discretion may select another Nominator and/or Winning Camp if time permits.