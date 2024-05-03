SPECIFIC RULES FOR

Rollin’ Up to Broccoli City Fest

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM owned and operated by:

Urban One, Inc d/b/a Radio One DC

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on May 6, 2024, and ends on July 15, 2024.

Entry Methods: There are two (2) Entry Method(s): o Online o Text Message

Number of Entries: Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry, regardless off Entry Method.

Entry Information: Text Message Method: During the Entry Period, Participants may choose to enter by texting the keyword BROCCOLI (the “Keyword”) to 37890. After texting the Keyword to 37890, entrants will be redirected to WKYS-FM website at http://www.kysdc.com to complete their registration. Online Entry Method: During the Entry Period, Participants may choose to enter this Promotion online by registering directly with the WKYS-FM website (www.kysdc.com).

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be one (1) winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection: The Winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of one (1) pair of Two-Day VIP Reserved Seating Passes (the “Tickets”) to the Broccoli City Festival 2024 (the “Event”) to be held on July 27 and July 28, 2024 at Audi Field (the “Venue”), located at 100 Potomac Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20024, valued at approximately Eight Hundred Eighty Dollars (ARV $880). See “Additional Prize Terms and Conditions” below for further Prize details including applicable VIP benefits.

Prize Provider: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Attn: Malcolm Gray 430 W. 15th St New York, NY 10011

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS

The format and delivery method of the Tickets shall be determined by Prize Provider and/or the Station, in their sole discretion. Once Tickets are available, the Station will contact the Winner to arrange delivery and/or provide instruction for fulfillment of the Prize.

The Prize entitles the Winner and their Guest to the following VIP privileges:

· “Ultra Premium Reserved Seats” with main stage view.

· Unlimited access to the indoor VIP Lounge.

· Dedicated VIP entrance.

· Access to a private merchandise store.

· Access to free hydration stations.

· Cash bars featuring cocktails, beer and wine (available only to persons who are 21 years of age or older).

The Prize does not entitle the Winner or Guest to field access.

VIP privileges available to the Winner and their guest are determined by the Prize Provider and subject to change without notice at the Prize Provider’s sole discretion. The Winner should consult the Event website at bcfestival.com to confirm Prize benefi