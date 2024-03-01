SPECIFIC RULES FOR

THE ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC GETAWAY: ONLINE SWEEPSTAKES

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these SpecificRules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Stations: Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC, owner and operator of WKYS-FM, WMMJ-FM, WPRS-FM (collectively, the “Station”) Promotion: The Road to Roots Picnic Getaway: Online Sweepstakes Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Monday, March 4, 2024, and ends on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Entry Methods: There are two (2) Entry Methods: Participants may enter this Promotion Online or via Text Message. Number of Entries: Participants may submit one (1) Entry per person, per day, throughout the Promotion Period. Entry Information: WKYS-FM Registration: During the Promotion Period, eligible participants may choose to enter this Promotion via Text Message by texting the word ROOTS to 37890. Eligible participants may also enter this Promotion Online by registering through the Station’s website at www.kysdc.com.

WMMJ-FM Registration: During the Promotion Period, eligible participants may choose to enter this Promotion via Text Message by texting the word ROOTS to 24042. Eligible participants may also enter this Promotion Online by registering through the Station’s website at www.mymajicdc.com For WPRS-FM Registration: During the Promotion Period, eligible participants may choose to enter this Promotion via Text Message by texting the word ROOTS to 71007. Eligible participants may also enter this Promotion Online by registering through the Station’s website at www.praisedc.com Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59PM EST on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Number of Winners: There will be one (1) Winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion. Winner Selection & Notification: At the close of the Entry Period, the Station shall randomly combine all text message and online Entries received across WKYS-FM, WMMJ-FM, and WPRS-FM to create the “Drawing Pool.” On Monday, May 6, 2024, the Station shall randomly select one (1) Winner from the Drawing Pool. The Station shall notify the Winner via email on or before 5:00PM EST on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Winner must respond to the Station’s initial communication by no later than 5:00PM EST on Friday, May 10, 2024. In the event, the Winner fails to respond to the Station’s initial email by 5:00PM EST on Friday, May 10, 2024, the Station, in its sole discretion, may forfeit his or her Entry, and select another Winner if time permits. Prize (ARV): One (1) Winner shall be awarded the Prize, which has a total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of One Thousand One Hundred Fifty Dollars ($1,150) and consists of the following elements: • One (1) p air of General 2-Day Admission Tickets (“Concert Tickets”) , to the Roots Picnic (the “Event”) to be performed at The Mann Center, located at 5201 Parkside Ave nue , Philadelphia, PA 19131 (the “Venue”) , on Saturday, June 1 – Sunday, June 2, 202 4 ( ARV $450 ) ; • Two (2) night’s hotel accommodations for two (2) at a hotel of the Prize Provider’s choosing (ARV $300) ; and • One (1) pair of roundtrip train tickets (“Amtrak tickets”) from Union Station, located at 50 Massachusetts Ave nue NE , Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, PA ( ARV $400 ) (Total ARV $1,150) Note: ARVs are subject to change based on Amtrak and lodging availability. Prize Claim: Unless otherwise stated herein, all Concert Tickets won in this Promotionmust be claimed at the Venue’s box office and/or will call. Upon arrival at the Event, the Winner and his or her guest may be required to display a government-issued ID, which may be needed to confirm their identities as the Winners of the Concert Tickets. All Amtrak tickets and information regarding the Winner’s hotel accommodations shall be emailed to the Winner. The Station shall coordinate Prize claim with the Winner as necessary. Prize Provider: Live Nation: Attn: Malcolm Gray 430 W 15th Street New York, NY 10011 The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS:

This Promotion is separate and apart from the Station’s on-air Roots Picnic 2024 promotion, which shall be periodically administered by the Station through May2024. Participants who have won a prize via the Station’s on-air Roots Picinic 2024 promotion, are not eligible to receive any portion of the Prize associated with this Promotion. In the event the Winner of this Promotion is found to have already won a prize via the Station’s on-air Roots Picnic 2024 promotion, then the Station in its sole discretion may void hisor her Entry and select another Winner for this Promotion if time permits.

Should the Winner of this Promotion accept any portion of the above-stated Prize after he or she has already been awarded a prize from the Station’s on-air Roots Picnic 2024 promotion,he or she shall be considered in violation of these Official Rules, and may be required to forfeit the Prize or to reimburse the Station for the stated value of the Prize if the Prize has already been used.

The Winner must be available to physically attend the Event on Saturday, June 1 – Sunday, June 2, 2024. If the Winner is either unable or unwilling to physically attend the Event onSaturday, June 1 – Sunday, June 2, 2024, he/she accepts and acknowledges that his or her Entry will be forfeited. It will be at the sole discretion of the Station to determine if anotherentrant is to be selected as a Winner if time permits. No substitute prizes will be given if any Winners are not available at the locations, dates, and times noted in the Official Rules for Prize redemption.

