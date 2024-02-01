SPECIFIC RULES FOR

USHER’S BIG GAME GIVEAWAY

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WKYS-FM and WMMJ-FM, owned and operated by Urban One, Inc d/b/a Radio One Washington, DC (collectively, the “Station”)

Promotion:

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on February 2, 2024, and ends on February 10, 2024.

Entry Methods: Participants can submit one (1) Entry, either online by logging onto KYSDC.com, by logging onto MyMajicDC.com, or via text message by texting “CONFESSIONS” to 37890

Number of Entries Participants may submit only one (1) Entry in total.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 AM on February 10, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be one (1) winner (the “Winner”) for this Promotion.

Winner Selection: The Winner will be selected by randomly on February 10, 2024.

Prize (ARV): The Prize consists of the following elements with the approximate retail value (“ARV”) listed below: · Usher “Coming Home” Vinyl Box Set (ARV $90.00) · Smoke Datt BBQ Game Day Food Package (ARV $735.65)

Prize Provider: The Usher “Coming Home” Vinyl Box Set shall be provided by: The Gamma Label Attn: Daniel Hayes The Smoke Datt BBQ Game Day Food Package shall be provided by: Smoke Datt BBQ Attn: George Loving 5830 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20011

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses,

or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not

responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS

The Winner must be available on Sunday, February 11, 2024, between the hours of 2:00 PM and 5:30 PM for the Prize Provider to deliver the Smoke Datt BBQ Game Day Food Package at the address in the Washington, DC, metro area furnished by the Winner. Winner will receive the Usher “Coming Home” Vinyl Box Set directly from Prize Provider on or before April 11, 2024, using the delivery method as determined by the Prize Provider in its sole discretion.