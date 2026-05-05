Listen Live

MLB legend and 1501 Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford joins The Fumble for an unfiltered conversation about baseball culture, race, parenting, music, and life after sports. Crawford opens up about the challenges Black athletes still face in baseball, why the sport remains difficult to access financially, and why cities like Boston still carry a complicated reputation among Black players. He also reflects on the Megan Thee Stallion fallout, lessons learned from the music business, raising a son now playing in the majors, and the realities of clubhouse culture inside Major League Baseball. Plus, Carl shares hilarious and unbelievable rookie hazing stories involving dresses, Hooters shorts, and Dodgers veterans taking things way too far. From sports to music to Houston culture, this conversation covers it all.

More from 93.9 WKYS

‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Celebrate The Wayans’ Horror-Hilarity & Parody Prowess Ahead Of ‘Scary Movie’

4hr

#RHOA Ruckus: K. Michelle Doubles Down On THOSE Porsha ‘Plotting’ Claims, Calls Out Housewife For Not Being A ‘Girls Girl’

5hr

Big Mama & Big Papa? Latto & 21 Savage Share Joint IG Post, Sleuths Suspect They’re Ready To Reveal Their ClayCo Child

5hr

15 Items

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ordered To Pay $1 Million In Child Support Over Kid With Club Dancer

5hr

Bach And Bougie: Bozoma Saint John's Suprise Bachelorette Celebrations Proves She Has The Best Girl Tribe

6hr

American flags in grass at sunset with warm golden light, patriotic scene symbolizing freedom, remembrance, and national pride
9 Items

Memorial Day Weekend 2026 Deals In DC, Maryland & Virginia

6hr

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close